Modi in Guwahati, protesters show black flags

Guwahati, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam capital Guwahati on Friday evening amid tight security even as different agitating organisations waved black flags as the convoy passed from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Raj Bhavan in the city.

A group of people including students’ who were waiting on the roadside near the Gauhati University first waved black flags at the Prime Minister’s convoy then another group started shouting ‘Go Back, Go Back’ at Uzanbazar area of the city.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Krishak Mukri Sangram Samiti (KMSS) earlier in the day said that their members will wave black flags as a mark of protest in different parts of the state on Saturday when the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally at Changsari near Guwahati.

The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam, (TAYPA) has called for a 12 hour “bandh” in protest against the government’s move to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha.

“Today our members waved black flags to the Prime Minister in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. This will continue tomorrow (Saturday) also. It is clear that Modi is a protector of illegal Bangladeshi foreigners. He is going ahead with the bill against the will of indigenous people but we will not tolerate this,” said AASU Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharrya.

“Our members will protest by showing black flags at different places tomorrow (Saturday). I also appeal to the people of Assam to come out wearing black clothes so that a strong message can be sent to the government,” said KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also took out a candle light procession against the Bill and opposed Modi’s visit to Guwahati. “We warn the BJP-led governments at Delhi and Dispur to take a decision considering the voice of dissent of the people against the Bill,”said AGP President Atul Bora.

–IANS

