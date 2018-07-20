Modi in UP to address farmers

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for a farmers rally at Shahjahanpur, an official said.

He landed at the Trishul Air Base in Bareilly in a special Indian Air Force plane. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Bharatiya Janata Party president Mahendra Nath Pandey were there to receive him.

He also met a few other party leaders before flying off to Shahjahanpur to address the Kisan Kalyan rally.

Intermittent rains have been reported at the venue, where a large crowd has gathered to hear Modi who would tell them of the various steps taken by his government in the past four years.

