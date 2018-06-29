Modi interacts with young IAS officers

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with over 170 young IAS officers who have recently been appointed Assistant Secretaries in the Central Government.

An official release said the Prime Minister encouraged them to share their experiences of field training. He discussed with them, some of the elements of good governance, including Jan Bhagidaari, information flows, optimal utilisation of resources, and people’s trust in governance.

Recent governance initiatives such as Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, and Ayushman Bharat, also came up for discussion.

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh and senior officials from the Department of Personnel and Training were present at the meeting.

–IANS

ps/vd