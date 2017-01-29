Modi invokes Pakistan threat to seek votes in Punjab

Kotkapura (Punjab), Jan 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked threats from Pakistan to seeks votes for the Akali Dal-BJP alliance to provide a strong government in the border state of Punjab.

Modi said people should not vote for parties who were eyeing to form the government for their vested interests.

“Punjab is a border state. Pakistan always looks for opportunities to destabilise Punjab. If a weak government comes, or government of outsiders comes or those indulging in luxuries come into power, this will be bad for Punjab and the country,” Modi said in this town of Punjab’s agricultural Malwa belt, 225 km from Chandigarh.

“We have to ensure that we have a strong government. You have to ensure that you vote properly,” he said.

Elections to 117 assembly seats in Punjab take place on February 4 with the main contest being among the Akali Dal-BJP combine, which has been in power in Punjab since 2007, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

