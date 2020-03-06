Modi, Johnson decide to coordinate efforts on coronavirus

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in a phone conversation on Thursday stressed on the need to coordinate international efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian government said Modi received a phone call from Johnson on Thursday.

The two discussed the ongoing global pandemic that has hit some countries of Europe badly, apart from China, and decided to coordinate efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi also expressed concern on UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries testing positive for coronavirus, and wished her a speedy recovery.

Both the leaders also agreed to further strengthen India-UK strategic partnership through the new decade. They concurred that it would be useful to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for the next ten years towards the objective of strengthening ties.

The leaders expressed their satisfaction at the cooperation between India and UK in the field of climate change, especially with reference to the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Johnson for the invitation to COP-26 in Glasgow later this year. Modi reiterated his invitation to Johnson to visit India on mutually convenient dates.

