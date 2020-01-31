Modi, Kejriwal turned Delhi into ‘gas chamber’: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday accused the Central Government led by Narendra Modi and the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal of turning Delhi into a ‘gas chamber’, saying they did not do anything in the last five years to reduce pollution in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants “dangal” (fight) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants “danga” (riots), whereas the people of Delhi want “dil waalon ki sarkar” (government with a heart) that the Congress can provide).

“Whatever you see in Delhi, from greenery to education… is the result of the work done by (former Delhi chief minister) Sheila Dikshit,” Surjewala, the Congress in-charge of the communication department, said at a press conference here.

“During Sheila Dikshit’s tenure, Delhi’s green cover increased from 22 sq. km to 310 sq. km but the AAP government did not add any green patch in the national capital,” he said.

The Congress also made 1 crore public transport vehicles CNG-compatible which no government could do, and reduced the carbon emissions in Delhi by more than 60 per cent, he said.

Saying the fleet of buses in the national capital has decreased from 5,545 to 3,500, Surjewala said “such is the condition of Delhi Metro that it could not even complete its third phase of work in the stipulated time”.

Citing data by IIT-Kanpur, he said the study says vehicles and dust particles on the road contribute to 60 per cent of the overall pollution in Delhi but nothing has been done in this regard by “Jhooto ki Sarkar” (government of liars) — referring to Kejriwal’s AAP government.

Surjewala said the Congress is the first choice for people against “Jhooto ki sarkar” and “Jhooto ka Sardar” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), as Delhi wants “dil walo ki sarkar”.

He added that the unemployment rate in Delhi was the highest in the country at 15.03 per cent, and the national average at 7.5 per cent is the highest in 45 years.

