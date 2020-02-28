Modi launches campaign for 10,000 FPOs

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign to set up 10,000 new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across the country in the next five years.

Addressing a function to commemorate the first anniversary of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Modi said a new FPO will be set up to increase the income of the farmers and to empower them. This will enable the farmers to market and process the crops along with producing them.

He said Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on this in the next five years.

Modi also distributed Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to 10 beneficiary farmers of PM-Kisan. The KCCs are being distributed to farmers from 28,000 branches of banks across the country on Saturday as part of a special campaign by the government to provide KCC facilities to all beneficiaries of PM-Kisan, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the media here earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel also participated in the function,

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg