Modi launches hospital, metro rail, airport, oil projects in TN

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a host of new as well as completed projects in Tamil Nadu from here as he kicked off his 2019 election campaign in the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

This was his first visit to Tamil Nadu since the presentation of the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

In his last stopover at Tiruppur — a major export hub for knitted garments, about 470 km from Chennai, Modi laid the foundation of a 100-bed Employees State Insurance Corp (ESIC) health facility.

The hospital will cater to the needs of over 100,000 workers and their family members in the hosiery town and nearby areas would be covered under the ESI Act.

The brief function in Perumanallur village was also attended by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and others.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for a new integrated building of the Trichy Airport and for modernisation of the Chennai airport via video conference.

Post expansion, the Trichy Airport would be able to handle 3,000 passengers in peak hours, up from 500 passengers now.

The PM also dedicated to the nation, a 470-bed ESIC Hospital and the Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s Ennore Coastal Terminal in Chennai.

He also inaugurated a crude oil pipeline from the Chennai Port to the Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd (CPCL)’s Manali refinery in Chennai.

The pipeline, built with enhanced safety features, will ensure reliable supply of crude oil to Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring states.

He also flagged off a passenger service between a 10-km section of the Chennai Metro Rail — AG-DMS Metro Station to Washermenpet Metro Station.

