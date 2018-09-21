Modi launches revival of Talcher fertiliser plant

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the revival of the Talcher fertiliser plant in Odisha will create huge job opportunities while making the country self-sufficient in fertiliser production.

The Talcher plant will start production in 36 months with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore, said Modi.

Launching the revival work for the country’s first coal gasification-based fertiliser plant, Modi said: “Around 4,500 people will be employed in the region.”

It would also reduce India’s dependency on importing gas and urea, he added.

“Odisha had lost hope of the fertiliser plant but we did it despite several hurdles. We vowed that with new energy and new speed, we will take the country to a new height,” Modi said in Talcher as he addressed the public.

The plant is being developed by Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL), a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited, Coal India Limited (CIL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).

The project would have an output of 1.27 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of ‘Neem’ coated prilled urea using coal and petcoke as feedstock.

The plant, targeted to be commissioned by 2022, will ensure easy availability of urea in Odisha as currently there is no urea plant in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, also present on the occasion, thanked the Prime Minister and assured him of all support from the state government.

