Modi launches various projects in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka), Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in Karnataka on Sunday to launch development projects and address a BJP rally.

After laying the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus building in Dharwad, he dedicated to the nation the 1.5-tonne Mangaluru and the 2.5-tonne Padur strategic reserve petroleum facilities of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) as well as the doubled 18 km Chikjajur-Mayakonda section of railway track.

He also initiated the electrification project of the 346-km-long Hospeta-Hubballi-Vasco da Gama railway line.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed the e-griha pravesh (house warming) of 2,384 houses built at Dharwad under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

–IANS

fb/vd