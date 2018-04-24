Modi leaves for China to meet Xi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Wuhan where he will take part in an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister tweeted about the visit, saying he would review the Sino-Indians relations “from a strategic and long-term perspective”.

“President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance.

“We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation,” he said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Beijing earlier this week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ministerial meetings.

–IANS

