Modi meets industrialists, actors but not farmers: Stalin

Tiruparankundram (Tamil Nadu), May 3 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not able to find time to meet farmers from Tamil Nadu in New Delhi or even say that their demands will be looked into.

Speaking at a rally here Stalin said Modi can find time to meet big industrialists, movie actors and others, and fulfil their demands but was not able to meet farmers from Tamil Nadu who protested in Delhi demanding their bank loans be written off.

He also said when the bank loans of industrialists were written off, Prime Minister Modi was not able to do so for farmers.

Stalin was campaigning here for his party candidate P.Saravanan contesting in the Tiruparankundram by-election to be held on May 19.

The DMK leader also criticised Modi for not even condoling the death of 13 anti-Sterlite Copper protesters in the police shoot out in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

–IANS

