Modi meets leaders of Argentina, Angola

Johannesburg, July 27 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Argentina and Angola on the sidelines of the 2018 BRICS Summit here, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

“Discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and food processing and pharma,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting that ended late on Thursday night.

Argentina will host the annual G20 Summit later in 2018.

In the meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the two sides discussed intensifying relations in trade and investment, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, oil and natural gas, Kumar said in a separate tweet.

On Thursday, following the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit here, a Johannesburg Declaration was issued calling for sustainable growth of global trade and expressing determination to work together to strengthen multilateralism.

