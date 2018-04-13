Modi meets Queen Elizabeth

London, April 19 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an audience with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II here.

“PM @narendramodi had an audience with Her Majesty the Queen at Buckingham Palace,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

This is Modi’s second audience with the Queen in less than three years since his visit to Britain in November 2015.

Modi will attend this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) meeting here on Thursday and Friday, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the biannual event since 2009.

With the Commonwealth losing its relevance in an increasingly multipolar world, efforts are on to reinvigorate this grouping of 53 former British colonies

Modi arrived here on Monday from Sweden on the second leg of his three-nation tour of Europe that will also see him going to Germany.

–IANS

ab/vd