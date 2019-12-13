Modi minister reaches out to Muslim organisations on CAA

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Even as the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act intensified across India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached out to influential Muslim organisations to defuse the crisis.

Chairing a joint meeting of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) and the Central Waqf Council (CWC) in New Delhi on Friday, Naqvi said that some people are involved in hatching a conspiracy to “hijack peace by spreading malafide misinformation” about the CAA and the NRC.

Naqvi said the “Mountain of Truth” cannot be hidden by “Bushes of Lies”.

Members of the Foundation and the Waqf Council will launch an awareness campaign across the country about the CAA and the NRC to counter the “misinformation and fake fabricated propaganda” being spread by some people for their “narrow political gains,” he said.

Naqvi said that as a part of the awareness campaign, members of the MAEF and the CWC have been asked to tell their community that the new citizenship law is not anti-Muslim, that the NRC is not on the government’s immediate agenda and that there’s nothing to worry about.

Accusing the opposition parties of trying to disturb the peace in the country, Naqvi said that those who are linking the CAA to the NRC are spreading blatant lies.

“Satyamev Jayate” will demolish the political propaganda of “Jhuthmev Jayate”.

Naqvi assured the community that there was no question of taking away citizenship from any member of the Muslim community because of the new citizenship law.

The Act is to provide citizenship and not to take it away from any person, the minorities affairs minister said.

–IANS

