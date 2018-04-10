Modi must sack UP CM for dereliction of duty: Congress women wing

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must immediately sack Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “for dereliction of duty” in the case of custodial death of alleged rape victim’s father.

It also demanded immediate action against all those who were responsible for the alleged rape and death of the victim’s father in police custody.

Stating that ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ has turned into a mockery in Uttar Pradesh, AIMC President Sushmita Dev said that its “a disgrace that such acts of violence against women are rampant” in the state.

“The state gave the first woman Prime Minister and Chief Minister has now been totally turned into a ‘lawless’ state with no security or justice for women.

“The last six months track record of violence against women is enough for the Chief Minister to resign as he as lost all moral and ethical grounds to rule,” she said in a statement.

“‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ has turned into a mockery in the Prime Minister’s own state. It is shameful to see that right from the students of Benaras Hindu University to women on the streets are becoming victims of abuse of power by authorities.

“All India Mahila Congress demands immediate action against all those who are responsible for the rape and death in police custody,” she added.

