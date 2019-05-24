Modi named Prime Minister, invited to form government

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered resignation of his Council of Ministers, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday invited him to form the next government.

“Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution, the President on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President also asked Modi to intimate him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi was formally invited when he called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday evening in his capacity as leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the Lok Sabha following the general election.

A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, and Nitin Gadkari, Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal, Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thakeray, AIADMK’s K. Palaniswami, NPP’s Conrad Sangma and NDPP Neiphiu Rio also accompanied Modi.

“A letter stating that Narendra Modi has been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President,” said the communique.

–IANS

