Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Kedranath temple.

Modi, who arrived here on Saturday, meditated at a cave called ‘Dhyan Kutia’.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers on Sunday morning, Modi said that he was blessed to spend a night at the holy shrine.

“It’s a privilege to spend the night here. I’m blessed to visit the holy shrine. My development mission for Kedarnath includes nature, environment and tourism,” he said.

When asked if he asked for anything from Lord Shiva, Modi said: “I do not ask for anything from God.”

The Prime Minister also said that he has a dedicated team for Kedarnath’s development.

“I also monitor this place via video conferencing,” he added.

–IANS

aks/ksk