Modi, Oli open second ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Nepal counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar on Tuesday.

The Jogbani-Biratnagar border is an important trade point between the two countries. This is the second ICP on the Nepal border. The first was built in 2018.

The second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnagar was built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement across India-Nepal border.

Both the Prime Ministers participated through videoconference.

“India has been playing the role of a trusted partner in Nepal’s all-round development. Neighbourhood first is the main policy of my government and improving cross border connectivity is an important aspect of it,” said Modi.

“The issue of better connectivity becomes all the more important if it concerns India-Nepal because our relations are not simply of neighbours. History and geography have connected us through culture, nature, families, language, development and many more threads,” said Modi.

“My Government is committed to developing better transportation facilities with all the friendly nations and to further develop relations in trade, culture and education.”

Both Prime Ministers also appreciated India-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

Referring to 2015 earthquake in that country, Prime Minister Modi said, “India played the role of first responder in relief and rescue operations and now is standing shoulder to shoulder with our friends in the reconstruction of Nepal”.

Out of Government of India’s commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Nepal Prime Minster K.P. Sharma Oli expressed his gratitude for Indian efforts.

