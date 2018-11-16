Modi opens KMP Expressway; says will cut pollution, traffic

Gurugram, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana, saying it will help in reducing vehicular pollution in the national capital.

The 136.65-km long six-lane Expressway, which will provide an alternative route to vehicles to go towards Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, will help in easing traffic flow, especially of heavy vehicles, through Delhi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Expressway would lead to more development of the National Capital Region (NCR).

He said the 83-km Kundli-Manesar section was completed four months ahead of the revised deadline. The 53-km Palwal-Manesar section was inaugurated in April 2016.

Modi dedicated the KMP Expressway, also called as Western Peripheral Expressway, to people from Sultanpur village in Gurugram district.

“Our government has undertaken the massive expansion of highways and railways in the country to bring more development. Everyday, 27 km of highways are being made,” Modi said while addressing a gathering on the occasion.

Taking a dig at the previous government, Modi said the BJP governments (in the Centre and states) were determined to get work executed and completed compared to earlier when projects would just linger on.

“Work was going on on this (KMP) Expressway for 12 years. You should have got this Expressway 8-9 years back. It was to be used during the (2010) New Delhi Commonwealth Games. This shows the work culture of the previous government which encouraged delays and wastage of public money,” Modi said.

“Had this Expressway been completed on time, the traffic mechanism in Delhi would have been something else. With the completion of this Expressway, heavy vehicles can avoid entering Delhi. This will help in reducing pollution in Delhi. This Expressways speed up the economy, environment, ease of living and ease of travelling,” Modi said.

The Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 6,434 crore including land acquired at a cost of Rs 2,788 crore and construction done at a cost of Rs 3,646 crore, was originally to be completed by 2009-end but got mired in controversies and litigation. Its initial cost was Rs 1,915 crore.

It was rescheduled to be completed by February 19, 2019, but has been completed before the fixed date. It passes through five districts in Haryana: Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Mewat and Palwal.

The Expressway would connect four major national highways — Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar, Delhi-Agra-Varanasi-Dankuni, Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Delhi-Hisar-Fazilka-India-Pakistan border.

It was expected to significantly reduce the traffic from north Indian states to central, western and southern parts and vice versa.

The Haryana government has announced plans to develop five new cities over an area of 50,000 hectares on each side of the KMP Expressway.

For the convenience and safety of commuters, trauma centre and police patrolling vehicle have been deputed.

After every 14 km, one ambulance and one recovery van with a helpline number have been stationed for speedy response in case of accidents or emergencies. The Expressway has been developed as a green corridor, the spokesman added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Ballabhgarh Metro and laid the foundation stone for the Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal.

The Ballabhgarh Metro link will connect the 3.2-km long Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section with the Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar from village Sultanpur. It will be known as the Violet Line.

Ballabhgarh has become the fourth city in Haryana to get Metro connectivity after Gurugram, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

