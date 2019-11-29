Modi, others pay tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying rich tributes to independent India’s first President and Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr Rajendra Prasad, on his 135th birth anniversary.

#RajendraPrasad trended on Twitter, garnering 5,163 tweets.

The Prime Minister wrote on @narendramodi: I pay homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He played a very active role in India’s freedom struggle as well as formulation of the Constitution. His personality filled with scholarship and politeness will continue to always inspire the countrymen”.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on @drharshvardhan: “I offered a floral tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary at his statue near the Parliament annexe”.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh posted on @capt_amarinder: “Tributes to India’s first President & a colossal figure in our country’s history, Dr Rajendra Prasad ji on his birth anniversary. Remembering his invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle and for paving the foundation for India’s development.”

Haryana CM Manohar Lal wrote: Remembering the first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad ji on his Jayanti. He was a noted freedom fighter & one of the key architects in drafting the Constitution of India.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid his tributes and recalled that Dr Prasad was one of the prominent leaders of Independence movement and played a key role in nation-building after independence. “His life and values would keep inspiring the future generations.”

Many users posted nuggets of interesting information related to the life and times of Dr Rajendra Prasad.

“Rajen Babu always spoke to people from Bhojpuri-speaking regions in his mother tongue,” read one such post.

The CMO Andhra Pradesh also tweeted tribute on behalf of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “His crucial contribution to the freedom movement & helping lay a strong foundation for modern India will always be remembered with pride.”

