Modi pays homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate here.

The Prime Minister was flanked by the chiefs of the three services.

An eternal flame burns at the Amar Jawan Jyoti to commemorate the indomitable courage of soldiers who died in the service of the nation. It is symbolised by a reversed rifle standing on its barrel and crested by a soldier’s helmet.

The Prime Minister and the service chiefs saluted the eternal flame and observed a two-minute silence.

–IANS

