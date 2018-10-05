Modi pays tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Sangh Parivar veteran Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries.

“India remembers the great Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. His unflinching commitment to protect our democratic fabric will never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“We also remember his notable efforts towards India’s freedom struggle and working for the welfare of the marginalised.”

Narayan, popularly known as Loknayak or JP, was an Indian Independence activist, theorist and political leader, remembered especially for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for whose overthrow he called for a “total revolution”.

The Prime Minister also remembered Deshmukh for his “organisational skills”.

“Tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He worked tirelessly towards upliftment of our villages and for the welfare of our hardworking farmers. His organisational skills were also greatly admired,” he said.

