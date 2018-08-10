Modi promises all help to Kerala CM

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on phone and took stock of the flood situation in the state, besides assuring him of providing “any assistance needed”.

“Had a detailed discussion with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the unfortunate flood situation in the state. Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed,” Modi tweeted.

In Kerala, large areas have been inundated by floodwaters, claiming 58 lives since August 8, due to heavy rain and landslides. Incessant rains battered the state again on Wednesday resulting in 19 more deaths and further destruction, forcing the authorities to issue a red alert across the southern state.

–IANS

