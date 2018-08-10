Modi promises housing, power, water for all

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he wanted to provide quality life for all Indians, which includes housing, electricity, water and other amenities.

“Housing for all, power for all, water for all, LPG for all, toilet for all, skill for all, health for all, insurance for all, connectivity for all,” Modi said towards the end of his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort here.

“Malnutrition is a big problem. I want to provide quality life to my people.”

