Modi, Rahul condole deaths in Himachal bus accident

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, in which 30 people, including 27 students, were killed.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident,” tweeted PMO India.

Gandhi tweeted: “I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the bus accident in Himachal, that has claimed many lives, including those of 26 children.”

“I urge our Congress party workers in Himachal to provide all the assistance they can, to the families of the victims and to those who are injured,” he added.

Thirty people, including 27 students, were killed on Monday when a private school bus fell into a gorge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

–IANS

sid/vd