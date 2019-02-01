Modi, Rahul condoles Bihar train derailment victims

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gnadhi on Sunday condoled the deaths of seven people who were killed in a train derailment in Bihar.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” Modi tweeted.

“Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident.”

Gandhi asked his local party workers to help in the relief work.

“I am deeply hurt by the Bihar rail tragedy. I offer my condolence to the families of the victims and appeal to the local party workers to extend every possible assistance in the relief work,” Gandhi tweeted.

At least seven people were killed and 27 others injured when 11 coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday morning in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the victims’ kin.

–IANS

vn/ksk