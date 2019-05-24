Modi, Rahul express condolences for Surat fire tragedy

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the fire tragedy in Gujarat’s Surat which killed at least 15 students and left several others injured.

The fire broke out at a coaching centre atop a four-storey building in the Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat. Official sources said that some of the students were charred to death while others jumped off the building in panic and died as they fell.

Tweeting about the incident, Modi said: “Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”

Rahul Gandhi too said he wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, while the Congress party urged its workers in Gujarat to help the victims.

“We’re shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of lives of children in the terrible fire at a coaching centre in Surat. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We urge our Gujarat Congress workers to do what they can to help,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

BJP President Amit Shah also asked party workers to “assist the people in need”.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered officials to do needful.

“Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls,” Rupani tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged the local authorities provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Several other senior leaders, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have also reacted to the incident.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet: “My heart goes out to the parents and loved ones of the children killed in the fire in Surat. This mind-numbing tragedy once again drives home how poor our building codes & fire safety standards are. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace & may the injured make a speedy recovery.”

–IANS

