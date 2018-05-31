Modi, Rahul greet Karunanidhi on his birthday

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted DMK chief M. Karunanidhi on his 95th birthday.

Modi tweeted that Karunanidhi, a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was a prolific writer, poet, thinker and orator.

“Best wishes to Kalaignar M. Karunanidhij… A prolific writer, poet, thinker and orator, Karunanidhiji is one of India’s senior-most political leaders. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi prayed for the health and happiness of the DMK leader.

“I would like to wish Karunanidhiji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health and happiness, always,” Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her good wishes. “Warmest birthday greetings to M. Karunanidhiji. I pray for your good health and happiness.”

Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924, at Thirukuvalai, now in Nagapattinam district. He has never lost an election, having been elected to the state assembly 13 times since 1957. He was Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times.

He was elected from Tiruvarur in the 2016 Assembly polls.

