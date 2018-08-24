Modi, Rahul greet people on Onam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, saying the nation stands with Kerala in their times of adversity, in the aftermath of floods.

“May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of its citizens,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also urged people of the country to unite and stand together to rebuild Kerala.

“This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps & homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

BJP President Amit Shah assured the people of Kerala that their government and the Centre is doing everything to ensure that they start their normal life soon.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, we pray to the almighty that Kerala gets back on its feet soonest… Entire nation stands firmly with the people of Kerala in these trying times. Modi government at the Centre and BJP is doing everything possible to ensure that people’s lives return to normalcy at the earliest,” Shah tweeted.

Ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, a total of 417 people have died. This month, unprecedented floods caused widespread destruction and forced more than a million people to flee their homes to take shelter in relief centres.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said 8.69 lakh people are still sheltered in 2,787 camps.

