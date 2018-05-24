Modi, Rahul honour Nehru on death anniversary

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid homage to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary on Sunday.

“Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi paid homage to Nehru who was also his great-grandfather at Shanti Van.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also visited Shanti Van.

Also called “Pandit Nehru” or “Chacha Nehru”, Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. He was the first Prime Minister and a central figure in Indian politics before and after independence.

He died on May 27 in 1964.

