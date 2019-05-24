Modi, Rahul pays tribute to Nehru on 55th death anniversary

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

“Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehruji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,” Modi said in a tweet.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former leaders –Pranab Mukherjee, Hamid Ansari and Manmohan Singh — paid floral tributes to the late leader at the Shanti Van here.

“On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehruji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Nehru was India’s first Prime Minister and held the post from independence in 1947 till his death on May 27, 1964.

Nehru was born in Allabahad on November 14, 1889.

