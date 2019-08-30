Modi refuses sofa, asks for simple chair

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined a comfortable sofa kept specially for him at a photo session and instead asked for a simple chair to sit with others during his visit to Russia.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared a Twitter video of Modi opting for a chair over the sofa as officials can be seen replacing the sofa with a chair on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s simplicity was on display today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and chose to sit on a common chair along with others,” Goyal tweeted.

Modi was in Russia on a two-day visit to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

–IANS

kr