Modi regime at exit door after three phases: Congress

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Congress said on Tuesday that with people in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies having already exercised their franchise at the end of third phase of seven-phased election, the message was that the Modi government was at the “exit door”.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said here that campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP shows that they have “a sense of frustration and anger”.

He said people have made up their minds that “time has come for Nyay (justice)” and to end the “injustice” against all sections including women, Dalits and tribals.

“It is clear after polling in 302 constituencies that a Congress-led government will get the verdict. The campaign is showing what must be crossing Modi’s mind that what will happen to him after elections. All norms are being violated in the campaign,” he said.

He hoped that Election Commission will take action against Modi over party’s complaints.

“So far they have not taken action against the Prime Minister. They have taken action against other political leaders. We expect that the Prime Minister is treated the same way as other political leaders have been treated,” he said.

Answering a query, he said if the Election Commission does not take action, “we will explore other avenues and options but we have provided and we will continue to provide video evidence of how the Prime Minister has repeatedly violated the Model Code of Conduct – the latest example being today in Gujarat”.

