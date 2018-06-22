Modi remembers Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, Rahul silent

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 97th birth anniversary though Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave the occasion a miss.

However, the Congress paid its respects to its leader. “We remember P.V. Narasimha Rao, India’s 9th Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary today. He was referred to as Chanakya for his ability to steer tough economic and political legislation through the parliament at a time when he headed a minority government,” the party said in a tweet.

In his tweet, Modi said: “Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India’s history.”

“Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well,” he added.

The ninth Prime Minister (1991-1996) Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921.

