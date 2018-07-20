Modi remembers Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries.

“I bow to Lokmanya Tilak on his jayanti. He ignited the spark of patriotism among countless Indians.

“He successfully mobilised people from all sections of society and deepened the connect between our citizens and India’s glorious past. Lokmanya Tilak also emphasised on education,” Modi tweeted.

“On his birth anniversary, my tributes to the great Chandra Shekhar Azad. A brave son of Bharat Mata, he sacrificed himself so that his fellow citizens get freedom from colonialism.

“Generations of Indians are inspired by his courage,” Modi said in another tweet.

Congress also tweeted tribute to Tilak. “We remember Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He was part of the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate who represented conservative thought in the Congress Party.

“He is also famous for the slogan: Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!”

Tilak was born in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on July 23, 1856 while Azad was born on the same day in 1906 in Bhavra village, in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

