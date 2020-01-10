Modi renames Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee — an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

“Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who has been the pioneer of India’s industrialization.”

The Prime Minister on Saturday had launched the light and sound show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) in Kolkata. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The new decorative lighting of the Rabindra Setu has 650 power-efficient LED and spotlight fittings for a programmable multi-colour lighting including a show that will sync with music. The lights will give the bridge, which is considered an engineering marvel, a more heritage look. The new interactive show is expected to help attract tourists and locals.

Rabindra Setu was commissioned in 1943.

It is an engineering marvel as it does not have nuts and bolts, but was formed by riveting the whole structure. It consumed 26,500 tonnes of steel, out of which 23,000 tonnes of high-tensile alloy steel.

–IANS

ssp/rak/