Modi renames Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee — an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

“Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee who has been the pioneer of India’s industrialization.”

–IANS

