Modi responsible for minister’s threat to Muslims: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s remarks threatening Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said that Singh’s words were actually a reflection of Modi’s thinking.

“This is the thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Owaisi told reporters here.

He was reacting to Singh’s threat that those opposing a Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya will have to face the consequences.

“I want to ask Modi. Do you want to turn India into a Gujarat. Do you want to set the country afire before 2019 elections as your Minister is saying,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi said that Singh and others parrot prepared texts that they get from Modi’s office. He said they were not threatening Muslims but challenging the country, Constitution and the rule of law.

