Modi retweets V-P’s post, promotes Rann of Kutch visit

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday retweeted a picture of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visiting the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, exhorting other people to visit the place.

Modi wrote on @narendramodi: “I agree, Mr Vice-President. Good to see Venkaiah Ji enjoying the beauty of Kutch. I hope it inspires you to head to Kutch! You would love it too!” The post got 751 retweets and 4.1K likes.

On December 15, the Vice President posted his picture on @VPSecretariat and wrote: “If you have not seen Kutch, you have not seen anything! #RannUtsav.” It got 2K retweets and 17.6K likes.

One retired BSF officer replied to @narendramodi and @VPSecretariat: “Sir, in this white salty deserts of Rann of Kuchh you cannot miss out the presence of brave ‘Seema Prahari’ from my force @BSF_India. They guard each & every inch of Rann & Creek area. Sir, may I request for a message from you to boost the morale of our boys. Jai Hind.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm