Modi says patrons of terror praying for his exit

Hoshangabad, May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that patrons of terror are praying for his exit from power.

Speaking at the Railway Institute Ground in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, Modi said that the previous event scheduled in February was cancelled because of the Pulwama attack which was carried out by Pakistani terrorists. But India gave them a fitting reply with full force and now the world is talking about it.

Referring to the air strikes by the Indian Air Force, he said the terrorists were killed in their own den. “The terrorists who used to openly train in Pakistan are now forced to hide underground… Today, Pakistan is losing sleep over Modi’s name. The patrons of terror are praying to stop and remove Modi at any cost,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said: “The Congress is now dreaming of killing Modi, but they are forgetting that the people of Madhya Pradesh, the people of India are betting for Modi… Let the Congress tell which team they are playing from – India or Pakistan.”

The Prime Minister also targeted the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh for misleading the farmers and the youth.

–IANS

