Modi says Trinamool running mafia raj in coal mines, Mamata hits back

Bankura/Purulia (West Bengal), May 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the West Bengal government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of establishing mafia raj in coal mines and depriving mine workers of their remuneration.

Countering the allegation, the Trinamool Congress supremo threw a challenge to Modi, saying she would withdraw her party’s nominees in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal if Modi could prove the charge against even one candidate.

“You know better how Trinamool’s mafia raj is continuing in coal mines here. Trinamool leaders are making money while mines workers are deprived of their remuneration,” Modi said at an election rally in Bankura.

He said people sacrificed their lives in a bid to restore democracy. “Their sacrifice will not go in vain,” Modi told a rally in Purulia later.

“Purulia is endowed with natural resources. You are sitting on black gold. Till now, successive governments in the state have established mafia raj here. In fact, the Trinamool government has made mafias a part of its activities,” he alleged.

Continuing his attack on Trinamool, Modi said when a party does “politics for the sake of infiltrators, mafias, goons and hooligans, it cannot remember its responsibility for tribals.

“That is what is going on in West Bengal,” he said. “When Modi talks about such anarchy, didi gets angry.”

Banerjee hit back strongly.

“You said Trinamool’s candidates are coal mafias. I challenge you. I will withdraw the party’s nominees in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal if you are able to prove such allegations against any of our candidates,” she told an election rally.

Coal comes under the purview of the central government and BJP leaders become agents of coal transactions, she alleged.

“I have a pen drive. If I make it public, documents of coal mafias and cow smuggling would be out,” she threatened Modi.

Modi went on: “Didi should worry about the wrath of the chit fund victims, the woman who are harassed daily, the qualified but unemployed youth, about the state government’s employees who don’t get dearness allowance and salary as per 7th Pay Commission.”

According to him, she should worry about the rage of Kali-Saraswati-Durga-Ram bhakt who has to worship amidst fear.

