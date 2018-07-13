Modi seeks opposition’s cooperation in Parliament session

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought the cooperation of all opposition parties for the smooth conduct of Parliament’s monsoon session, saying that raising of issues by the opposition afforded the government an opportunity to reconsider its position and move forward.

Modi, speaking at an all-party meeting held a day before the start of the monsoon session, said it were the expectations and hope of the people that Parliament should run smoothly and there should be discussion on various issues.

The monsoon session is slated to end on August 10.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties assured that they will cooperate fully in the smooth functioning of the two houses.

Kumar said that Modi, who spoke in the end, told the leaders that if they raised issues in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, it will benefit the country.

“If the house runs, it is a win-win situation for the ruling party, the opposition and the people. When the opposition raises issues, ask questions, and discusses, it provides the government an opportunity to reconsider and move ahead,” Kumar quoted Modi as saying.

He said Modi told the opposition leaders that every effort should be made for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Kumar said the government was prepared to address all issues raised by the opposition. The government had apprised the opposition leaders of its legislative agenda for the session.

Opposition leaders said that they will raise a number of issues, including mob lynchings, problems of farmers and alleged attempts to curtail reservation for weaker sections in universities.

–IANS

bns-ps/tsb/sed