Modi, Shah recall Malviya on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday recalled the contributions of Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary.

They said Malviya was a freedom fighter and an educational reformer.

Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, paid tributes to the leader born in 1861.

He said Malviya played an important role in the freedom movement besides making an invaluable contribution in the field of education. “His ideals will always inspire the countrymen.”

Shah, also tweeted in Hindi, saying the basic goal of Malviya’s life was “national independence and progress”.

“He devoted his entire life for the education and bright future of the youth of the country…Along with establishing the Kashi Hindu University for the good education of the youth, he also contributed significantly in journalism and social reform,” Shah said.

–IANS

