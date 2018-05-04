Modi, Shah to address BJP leaders on May 17

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will meet the leaders of the party’s various cells like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities on May 17 to give a pep talk to them asking them to convey to different sections the various schemes that the NDA government is bringing for their benefit.

The day-long meeting of the national executive members of all seven morchas (cells) will be held at Kedar Nath Sahani auditorium of the Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Civic Centre in Central Delhi.

The meeting will be attended by national executive members of the party’s Mahila Morcha, Minority Morcha, S.C Morcha, S.T. Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and OBC Morcha.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will address the meeting,” an invitation sent to the heads of all the seven cells by party General Secretary Arun Singh read.

The meeting, which will be held two days after the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls, will focus mainly on the pro-poor initiatives of the government and the role of the cells in their publicity.

A BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, told IANS that each wing of the party organisation would be given responsibility of their concerned sections so that the government schemes could be popularised among that section of the voters before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The women wing will be asked to counter the opposition’s onslaught over women’s issues with full facts and figures and make them aware about the programmes being run by the central government for their welfare,” he said.

The meeting comes at a time when the government is facing charges of being anti-Dalit, anti-Tribes, anti-women, anti-minority, anti-farmer and anti-youth in the wake of recent incidents related to different sections of the society.

–IANS

bns/ahm/bg