Modi, Shah urge Jharkhand to vote in large numbers

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Jharkhand to vote in maximum number, as 17 constituencies went for voting under the third phase of the Assembly elections.

“The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” Modi said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah appealed to all voters that they should vote in maximum numbers for the development, progress and peace of Jharkhand.

Polling for 17 constituencies in the state began on Thursday, in the third phase of the Assembly elections.

Elections for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23.

–IANS

