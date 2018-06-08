Modi shares fitness video on social media

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a fitness video after he was nominated in an online fitness challenge by Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli

“Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or five elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of the Indian Police Service Officers (IPS) to take on the challenge and post their fitness videos.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, Manika Batra. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40,” Modi added.

Batra won four medals including two golds in the Commonwealth Games held at Australia’s Gold Coast earlier this year.

The online fitness campaign was initiated last month by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

He had posted a video of his fitness regime and challenged Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to do the same.

–IANS

aks/ksk