Modi should apologise for ‘implicating’ AAP MLAs: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should aplogise to the nation for ‘falsely’ implicating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and ministers.

Kejriwal’s remarks came in response to reports that a Delhi court quashed charges against AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh who was charged for allegedly assaulting a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official.

“This is a big and tight slap on Narendra Modi who has been foisting false cases on AAP MLAs and ministers,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Modi should apologise to the country for implicating AAP MLAs in false cases,” he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry in the appointment of Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain as adviser to the Delhi government’s Mohalla Clinic project.

It is also probing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s alleged irregularities in the “Talk to AK” campaign.

Jarnail Singh was chargesheeted by Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting an SDMC junior engineer and preventing him from carrying out his duty in April 2015.

The junior engineer and his team had gone to demolish an illegal structure in west Delhi when Singh had allegedly intervened.

