Modi shunted out CBI chief for ‘pointing fingers’ at Rafale deal: Rahul

Jhalawar (Rajasthan), Oct 24 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shunting out the CBI Director because he was “pointing fingers” at the controversial Rafale deal.

“Do you know what the ‘Chowkidar’ did last night? He (Modi) removed the CBI Director because he had called for the files of Rafale deal,” Rahul said in Jhalawar, the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

In a post-midnight drama, the Centre on Wednesday virtually sacked CBI Director Alok Verma in the midst of a war at the agency’s top, a decision that drew condemnation from the opposition. Verma moved the Supreme Court, which will hear his plea on Friday.

Gandhi’s taunts on Modi and his accusations on the Rafale fighter planes deal drew applause from the audience.

Seizing the moment, Gandhi exhorted, “Taali Bajane Se Kuchh Nahin Hoga, Batan Dabane Se Hoga (clapping will not help, voting will).”

Modiji is known for his long speeches. He is always seen with dignitaries draped in ‘suit-boot’. However, neither he nor the Rajasthan Chief Minister is seen anywhere with farmers, he added.

Attacking Raje, he said that although Lalit Modi is sitting in London, he has given crores of rupees to the son of the Chief Minister.

He charged that Raje has closed 25,000 schools in the state, snatching the Right To Education of thousands of children.

The government refuses to waive off farmers’ loans. Farmers who fail to pay their loans are called defaulters, but when industrialists fail to pay their loans, the government gives them a red carpet welcome.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Singh Rathore said that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were spreading lies.

He said that Rahul was unaware of the fact that Rajasthan was ranked second in the NCERT report in the education stream. A total of 78,000 teachers were appointed during the BJP government.

