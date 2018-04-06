Modi slams Opposition, exhorts party workers on BJP’s 38th foundation day

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Opposition parties, saying the strength of BJP is affecting them and they are unable to digest that a person born into a backward family is serving the nation.

Addressing the party workers on Bharatiya Janata Party’s 38th foundation day, Modi gave a clarion call to party cadres to keep working for the nation and never get agitated by negativity of “vested interest groups”.

His remarks came on a day the budget session of Parliament ended with acrimony between the BJP and the opposition led by Congress over various issues leading to washout of the second leg of budget session.

“We are living in a time when the Opposition to BJP is at its highest. Sometimes, it also takes a violent turn. This is not because we made a mistake. It is the strength of the BJP that is affecting our opponents”, said Modi.

He added: “They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elect a President on our own strength, we elected a person belonging to the Dalit community. They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elect a Deputy Speaker, we selected Suraj Bhan, who belonged to the Dalit community and later Karia Munda, who is a tribal leader.”

Modi expressed pride that the BJP has the most Dalit, Tribal and OBC representatives in India, both in the Parliament and in the various state assemblies.

He appealed to the BJP workers never to say or do anything that lowers India’s political discourse.

“In four years of rule, BJP has worked tirelessly for welfare of Dalits, under-privileged, illiterates,” he said.

His comments came in the wake of recent violent protest during Bharat Bandh against dilution of stringent provisions of anti-atrocities Act, which left 11 dead.

Modi used digital application — NarendraModi App — for the interaction, during which he appealed the party workers to refrain from using offensive language.

“In the era of social media and communication, if we remain inactive, those anti-national, anti-social, selfish, wrong-doers will occupy that space. So it is our national duty not to cede this space to them,” he said.

Recalling the foundation of the BJP, Modi said: “BJP was born Mumbai in extremely tough circumstances. The party’s senior leaders were virtually ostracised from prevalent political scenario. In fact, if there is one party that has consistently been a victim of political untouchability, it’s BJP.”

He added times have not changed and now it is for everyone to see where the BJP is and where those who treated the BJP shabbily, are.

Modi avowed the BJP’s journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ is due to the stupendous efforts of the party’s “karyakartas”.

“It is our ‘karyakartas’ who have fulfilled Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji’s words — Andhera Chhatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega,” he said.

“In BJP, there are no divisions, no dynasty politics and no ‘I’ versus you. It is truly democratic and a democratic political party can effectively serve a democratic nation.”

Speaking about the four years of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the Prime Minister said: “Our government is fully dedicated to the poor and this is also seen in the working of the various state governments of the BJP.”

“The NDA family is getting ‘Jeet after Jeet’ (victory after victory), which is forcing the other parties to spread ‘Jhooth after Jhooth’ (lies after lies). Their only aim is to defeat Modi.”

He also appealed to the BJP workers to get acquainted with the extensive work done by the NDA government, particularly schemes that positively impact the poor.

–IANS

